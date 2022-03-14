5,800 people booked in 2 months for drinking in public

In the last two months, the Delhi Police has booked more than 5,800 persons under the Excise Act for allegedly consuming liquor at public places in the city. Police said the offenders also had to pay a fine of Rs 5,000. Some of the offenders were also booked under sections of the IPC and the Delhi Police Act for creating a ruckus or nuisance after drinking.

According to data released by senior police officers, more than 5,844 persons were booked under the Excise Act. Over 2,489 persons were booked under the Delhi Police Act and 1,242 were booked under IPC section 290 (public nuisance). Most of the offenders were caught from Outer Delhi (1,908), Dwarka (1,295) and Southwest Delhi (724).

Senior officers said the data was shared with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take stringent action against the offenders.

In addition to this, the Delhi Police also identified 326 ‘hotspots’ where such incidents take place frequently. Police said they have shared details with the local police and the traffic unit to take appropriate action against offenders and prevent further crimes here.

“These are special drives conducted by beat staff to catch such offenders. We call these people ‘open drinkers’. Some of them are arrested if they don’t cooperate with the police or disturb people,” said a senior police officer from the PHQ.



Among the 326 hotspots in Delhi, most are in East Delhi (38), followed by Southeast Delhi (36), Outer (34), Dwarka (33) and Shahdara (32).

“Most of the hotspots are streets near liquor shops, parks, dark stretches, malls, etc. Some of the miscreants also litter the public spaces and drink and drive. SHO-level officers have been directed to take a look at all such cases, record them and take preventive action,” said the officer.