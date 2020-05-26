58-yr-old sanitation supervisor at AIIMS dies of coronavirus

A resident of Noida’s Khora Colony, he had been working with AIIMS for the last 33 years. According to sources, he complained of fever on May 15. (Express File) A resident of Noida’s Khora Colony, he had been working with AIIMS for the last 33 years. According to sources, he complained of fever on May 15. (Express File)

A 58-year-old sanitation supervisor at AIIMS, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Sunday evening. This is the second death reported from the medical institute in the past few days. Last week, a mess worker posted in the RPC canteen reportedly succumbed to the virus.

Heera Lal was a permanent employee of AIIMS and was posted in the OPD. Confirming his death, Dr D K Sharma, medical superintendent of the hospital, told The Indian Express: “Our sanitation inspector has passed away and he was Covid-19 positive. He was admitted to the trauma centre.” Lal had been put on ventilator support.

At the trauma centre, four more Covid positive healthcare workers of the institute are undergoing treatment. So far, 156 healthcare workers – two faculty members, four resident doctors, 16 nurses, and other staff from the institute — have tested positive.

“The condition of the other four healthcare workers is stable. They are admitted in the ward,” said a senior doctor from the JPN trauma centre.

Kuldeep Dhigan, general secretary, AIIMS SC/ST Employees’ Welfare Association, said the supervisor had developed fever and mild respiratory discomfort following which he got himself examined at AIIMS.

“As he had no symptoms then, he was not tested for Covid-19. He underwent routine blood tests, was counselled and briefed about precautions to be taken and sent home,” he said.

A resident of Noida’s Khora Colony, he had been working with AIIMS for the last 33 years. According to sources, he complained of fever on May 15.

His son Prahlad Singh said: “My father then took leave for a few days but his condition worsened on May 19 and we took him to the AIIMS emergency department. He was immediately admitted. The next day, he was shifted to the trauma centre after he tested positive for the disease.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.