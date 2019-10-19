58-km Metro Lite corridor likely to be built across 8 stretches under Phase IV

The total length of the ‘Metro Lite’ stretch, proposed to be built as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, is likely to touch at least 58 km across eight stretches, according to a proposal drawn up by the DMRC, states internal documents. The decision has factored in potential ridership on the proposed stretches.

“The cost of each km of elevated metro varies from Rs 220 crore to Rs 250 crore, depending on traffic demand, and underground alignment cost is 2 to 2.5 times of elevated alignment… Government of India has been exploring a mode of transport which may be as attractive as metro, but with cost of about half or less of metro system, which could meet PHPDT (potential peak hours peak direction traffic) demand of up to 15,000. It has been felt that Light Rail Transit may be one of the options to be used to meet PHPDT demand of up to 15,000, cost of which may be 50% or little above of elevated metro…,” reads the DMRC document.

Accordingly, the corporation has “tentatively proposed” that Metro Lite be built from Mundka to Puthkurd (11.2 km); West Enclave to Karala (8.5 km); Nangloi to Najafgarh (11.1 km); Kirby Place to Tilak Nagar (4.6 km); Kirti Nagar to Lajwanti Garden (6.2 km); Govindpuri to Tigri (4.3 km); Okhla Vihar-Indraprastha (8.9 km); and Anand Vihar to Dilshad Garden (3.4 km).

The identified stretches are mainly part of the three corridors — Rithala-Bawana-Narela (21.7-km), Inderlok-Indraprastha (12.5-km) and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G block (7.9-km) — proposed under Phase IV, which still await the Centre’s approval.

So far, the DMRC board has approved a 20-km-long Metro Lite corridor between Kirti Nagar-Mayapuri-Dwarka Sector 25 Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre (ECC).