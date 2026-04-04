57th Shankar-Shad Mushaira in the Capital today

Delhi is set to host the 57th edition of the Shankar-Shad mushaira, perhaps the oldest mushaira in the Capital, on April 4 at Shankar Lal Hall located at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. The mushaira will bring together established and emerging poets on one stage to recite verses on a range of themes.
The mushaira came into being a few years after the Partition as an Indo-Pak event to celebrate Urdu poetry, a language that was still the common thread between the two nations.
Brainchild of Lala Shri Ram, founder of the DCM conglomerate, it was also an endeavour to honour the memory of his older brother Shankar Lall ‘Shankar’ and his son, Murli Dhar ‘Shad’ — two poets from the family who were patrons of Urdu poetry and had passed away.
At the time, Lala Shri Ram consulted famed Pakistani poet Josh Malihabadi; Shankar Prasad, the then Chief Commissioner of Delhi; Professor Mohommad Mujeeb; then V-C of Jamia Millia Islamia; and famed Hindi poet and essayist Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to put it together. The mushaira was a testament to cross-border camaraderie at its best, where poetry was a powerful conduit for cultural dialogue.
That the mushaira took place in Delhi, where Urdu was born, thrived, and found a home in the evocative poetry of Mir Taqi Mir, Mirza Ghalib, Zauq, Momin and Daagh among others, only added to its charm. So much so that it became an indelible part of the city’s cultural calendar, often hosting actor Dilip Kumar as chief guest in the 1980s.
“There is something about this city that understands poetry in a way that few places in the world do. It is in the air here, in the old lanes, in the way people speak to each other. And the Shankar Shad Mushaira has always been the most honest expression of that relationship. I have stood on this stage many times, and every time I do, I am reminded that audiences in Delhi do not merely listen to shayari but they feel it and live it,” noted poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar in a statement.
“The memories of previous performances live within me. Delhi does not let poetry be merely words. Here, it becomes a shared experience and that is the highest thing poetry can aspire to be,” he added.
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Because India and Pakistan are currently experiencing a diplomatic suspension, similar to the last few years, the mushaira will only feature Indian poets.
This year, the mushaira will present poets Azhar Qqbal, Sunil Kumar Tang, Saif Nizami, Shabeena Adeeb, Rajesh Reddy, Iqbal Ashar, Shakeel Azmi, Sheen Kaaf Nizam among others. While Akhtar, like in many previous years, is likely to be a huge draw, the mushaira will also be headlined by doyen of Urdu poetry, 86-year-old professor Waseem Barelvi, whose poetry was popularised by ghazal exponent Jagjit Singh.
Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is best known for her nuanced writing on Indian culture, with a specific focus on classical music, cinema, and the arts.
Expertise & Focus Areas Khurana specializes in the intersection of culture and society. Her beat involves deep-dive reporting on:
Indian Classical Music: She is regarded as a definitive voice in documenting the lineages (Gharanas) and evolution of Hindustani classical music.
Cinema & Theatre: Her critiques extend beyond reviews to analyze the socio-political narratives within Indian cinema and theater.
Cultural Heritage: She frequently profiles legendary artists and unearths stories about India’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage.
Professional Experience At The Indian Express, Khurana is responsible for curating and writing features for the Arts and Culture pages. Her work is characterized by long-form journalism that offers intimate portraits of artists and rigorous analysis of cultural trends. She has been instrumental in bringing the stories of both stalwarts and upcoming artistes to the forefront of mainstream media.
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