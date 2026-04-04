57th Shankar-Shad Mushaira in the Capital today

Because India and Pakistan are currently experiencing a diplomatic suspension, similar to the last few years, the mushaira will only feature Indian poets. (Express photo)

Delhi is set to host the 57th edition of the Shankar-Shad mushaira, perhaps the oldest mushaira in the Capital, on April 4 at Shankar Lal Hall located at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. The mushaira will bring together established and emerging poets on one stage to recite verses on a range of themes.

The mushaira came into being a few years after the Partition as an Indo-Pak event to celebrate Urdu poetry, a language that was still the common thread between the two nations.

Brainchild of Lala Shri Ram, founder of the DCM conglomerate, it was also an endeavour to honour the memory of his older brother Shankar Lall ‘Shankar’ and his son, Murli Dhar ‘Shad’ — two poets from the family who were patrons of Urdu poetry and had passed away.