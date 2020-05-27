Delhi: 57-year-old IRS officer commits suicide

The deceased, Keshav Saxena, was found hanging by his wife. She took him to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. (Representational Image) The deceased, Keshav Saxena, was found hanging by his wife. She took him to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. (Representational Image)

A 57-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house in Chanakyapuri. A suicide note was recovered from the officer’s house. The police said that incident took place around 7 am on Wednesday.

The deceased, Keshav Saxena, was found hanging by his wife. She took him to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said, “ We received a call from the hospital authorities about the incident. Saxena used a bedsheet to hang himself. We also found a suicide note inside his bedroom… We are probing the matter.”

Saxena was posted at ITO in Delhi.

