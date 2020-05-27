Delhi: 57-year-old IRS officer commits suicide

A 57-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan inside his house in Chanakyapuri. A suicide note was recovered from the officer’s house. The police said that incident took place around 7 am on Wednesday.
The deceased, Keshav Saxena, was found hanging by his wife. She took him to Primus Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.
Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said, “ We received a call from the hospital authorities about the incident. Saxena used a bedsheet to hang himself. We also found a suicide note inside his bedroom… We are probing the matter.”
Saxena was posted at ITO in Delhi.
