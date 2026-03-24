56 free tests with a drop of newborns’ blood: Delhi Govt’s ‘Anmol’ scheme promises early detection of genetic and congenital disorders

Free advanced screening for newborns, 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, and a real-time hospital-bed tracking system are among the key measures proposed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Budget on Tuesday (March 24) to strengthen healthcare in the capital.

The Chief Minister proposed an allocation of Rs 12,645 crore for the health sector in the Rs 1-lakh-crore Budget for Delhi.

Presenting the Budget, the Chief Minister outlined a multi-pronged plan focused on strengthening infrastructure, expanding access, and integrating technology into the delivery of public healthcare. “It is not a favour,” she said, underlining the government’s approach to the people’s expectation of good health.

The Health department has received the highest share of Budget funds (12.57 per cent of the total allocation) after the Education department, which has received 18.64 per cent.

At the centre of the Chief Minister’s announcements on health was the launch of “Anmol” (Advanced Newborn Monitoring and Optimal Life Care), a new scheme that will provide 56 diagnostic tests for newborns using a single drop of blood, free of cost, across government as well as private hospitals.

“With just one drop of blood, there will be 56 types of testing of newborns, which will be completely free,” Gupta said. The government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the programme, aimed at early detection of genetic and congenital disorders.

To improve emergency response, the government will roll out a real-time ventilator and bed vacancy monitoring system across hospitals in the capital. Highlighting the urgency for this, Gupta said families often struggle in emergencies as they move from one hospital to another only to find no ICU beds available.

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“You will immediately find out which hospital has an empty ventilator bed, and the patient will be taken to that hospital,” she said. A digital blood bank and donor registry will also be created to streamline access to blood units across the city.

The primary healthcare infrastructure in the city is set for a major boost, with 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to be established in 2026-27, in addition to the 370 centres that are already operational. The expansion will be supported by a Rs 1,500 crore allocation in partnership with the Centre.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of 11 integrated public health laboratories and nine critical care blocks. A new trauma centre will be constructed at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with central assistance of Rs 200 crore.

Ongoing and incomplete hospital projects will be taken up for completion, with Rs 515 crore earmarked for facilities including those in Madhipur.

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Upgrades have been planned for major hospitals such as Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, while construction will be completed at Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital.

Additionally, Rs 150 crore has been set aside to complete seven pending ICU hospitals left unfinished earlier.

The Budget provides Rs 787 crore for procurement of medical equipment, medicines and machinery, alongside a separate allocation of Rs 787 crore for additional healthcare supplies.

Expanding healthcare coverage, the government announced that transgender residents will now be included under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Recalling her interaction with the transgender community, Gupta said: “The biggest problem for them is getting treatment… [They] do not have any documents…for this, [they] have to go to private hospitals.”

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The scheme has already been extended to Antyodaya ration card holders, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and widows, covering around 7.5 lakh beneficiaries with a total outlay of Rs 202 crore.

In the AYUSH sector, the Delhi State Ayush Society, set up last year, will continue its work with the addition of five new centres backed by Rs 60 crore.

The Budget also focuses on medical education, with plans to increase undergraduate seats from 595 to 820 and postgraduate seats from 553 to 572. A new medical college will be established at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka with a Rs 50 crore allocation.

Highlighting coordination between the Centre and the city government, Gupta said the impact of a “triple engine government” could be seen “in everything I have said here.”