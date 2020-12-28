Delhi: 55-yr-old dies as tempo rams into concrete mixer truck

An officer said Shamsher, who was driving the tempo, has been shifted to Max hospital in Saket. His condition is critical.

A 55-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after their tempo rammed into a concrete mixer truck at Nehru Place flyover in Kalkaji on Sunday morning.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “We received a PCR call Sunday morning about the accident. The tempo rammed into a truck and the three men inside were injured. Subedar was trapped inside a cabin in the tempo, while his friends Jaichand and Shamsher were thrown out of the vehicle. They were taken to AIIMS where Subedar was declared dead on arrival.”

Locals claimed the tempo was heading to Okhla when it collided with the truck, which allegedly didn’t have any lights on and was parked on the flyover. The truck driver allegedly fled.

An officer said Shamsher, who was driving the tempo, has been shifted to Max hospital in Saket. His condition is critical.

Police said the truck driver had parked his vehicle in a “negligent manner causing danger in the line of navigation” on the road. A case under IPC sections 283 (danger in a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering human life) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver and police are on the lookout for him.

Subedar lived with his family in Neb Sarai. His son, Nirvesh, told the media, “Police must arrest the (truck) driver. How can he park on the flyover? There were no parking lights either. My father died because of his negligence.”