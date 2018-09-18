Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
55 spas without licence sealed across Gurgaon

Officials said the spas that have been sealed include those in Omaxe City Centre, Omaxe Gurgaon mall, Omaxe Celebration mall, Raheja mall, and ILD mall.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: September 18, 2018 12:27:23 am

Fifty-five spas across the city were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon Monday, allegedly for running operations without trade licences.

“As per sections 330, 331, 335, and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, it is necessary to procure a trade licence to carry out … trade within the boundaries of the corporation. If a person does not procure a trade license, the MCG will seal their place of business,” said MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

