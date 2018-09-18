55 spas without licence sealed across Gurgaon

Fifty-five spas across the city were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon Monday, allegedly for running operations without trade licences.

Officials said the spas that have been sealed include those in Omaxe City Centre, Omaxe Gurgaon mall, Omaxe Celebration mall, Raheja mall, and ILD mall.

“As per sections 330, 331, 335, and 336 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, it is necessary to procure a trade licence to carry out … trade within the boundaries of the corporation. If a person does not procure a trade license, the MCG will seal their place of business,” said MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

