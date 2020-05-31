54-yr-old Delhi cop dies of COVID, second fatality in city police force

Officials said that his colleagues have been told to quarantine themselves at home. Officials said that his colleagues have been told to quarantine themselves at home.

A 54-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Saturday evening, police officials said. This is the second Covid-related casualty in the Delhi Police.

The ASI worked with the Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Crime Branch. The office is in Central Delhi’s Kamla Market. Police said he complained of fever and cough on Tuesday and was tested at Lady Hardinge Hospital. His results came positive on Thursday and he was admitted to Base Army Hospital in Delhi Cantonment area.

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Central) said that the ASI died on Saturday evening at the hospital.

The ASI served in the Indian Army for a few years before joining the Delhi Police in 2014. He hailed from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

The first casualty in Delhi Police was reported on May 5, when a 31-year-old Delhi Police constable died. He was posted at North-West Delhi’s Bharat Nagar police station. The constable died on the same day he was tested for Coronavirus at RML Hospital.

