535 cases for damage to public and private properties registered during anti-CAA/NRC protests: Delhi police to HC

In a PIL filed before the Delhi High Court pertaining to compensation on account of alleged damage caused to public property during the anti-CAA/NRC protests in the national capital, the Delhi police has filed a counter affidavit stating that appropriate legal action has been initiated against the people involved in causing damage to public and private properties during the protests in around 535 cases.

The Delhi police has filed an affidavit in compliance with an order of the Delhi High Court dated March 21. The High Court had directed the Delhi police to file their counter affidavit in the matter.

The plea has been filed by a lawyer and a former law intern claiming that compensation should be afforded in respect of public properties, which were allegedly damaged during the anti-CAA/NRC protests .

The police in its counter affidavit stated that “during the entire period of protests against CAA/NRC and blockades of roads by the protestors, Delhi police remained vigilant and cautious and took all necessary measures to ensure that the protest does not escalate and the protestors may not breach the law and order situation in the area under the garb of exercising the constitutional rights available with them.”

The counter affidavit states that “the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly and effectively without any fear and in a professional manner…That from the start of violence in the area to till date, 758 cases have been registered. The investigation of these cases is being carried out in a professional and scientific manner under monitoring of senior officers.”

The counter affidavit states that during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, around 535 cases have been registered against the people involved in damage to the public and private properties.

The list reveals that around 23 cases were registered against the people accused of damaging private property, which includes cameras, public toilets and police booths, whereas 518 cases were registered against the people for damage caused to private property, which includes motorcycles, shops and restaurants among others.

The counter affidavit further states that Justice (Retd.) Sunil Gaur was as per the court’s direction appointed the claims commissioner to investigate the damages and award compensation relating to the riots that took place.

The matter, which was listed before Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, has now been listed for January 31, 2023, as the counter affidavit filed by the Delhi police was not on record.