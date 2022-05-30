52 evacuated, five injured after fire breaks out at residential building in Dwarka

As many as 52 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in the basement of a five-storey residential building in Delhi’s Dwarka early Monday, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials. They added five people at the building in the Bharat Garden area sustained minor burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the DFS, they received a call around 1.30 am from local residents saying that a fire had broken out in the parking space of a residential building and residents are trapped. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said, “The fire was in the basement of the building where the residents park their vehicles. A total of 10 vehicles were gutted and five persons were injured. There was dense smoke because of the fire. All the 52 residents—48 adults and four children—were immediately picked up and removed from the building.”

Garg said they suspect that the fire started from an electric meter board and soon spread to vehicles in the basement, blocking the building’s entry and exit points.

The firefighters doused the fire in the building, which has 26 flats, within hours. An enquiry will be conducted by the Delhi Police to ascertain the cause of the fire and whether there was any negligence involved.