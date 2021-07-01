51,000 vaccinated in Gurgaon on Thursday, more than 80% population now inoculated

People above the age of 45 queue up for second dose of Covid vaccine, in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

Gurgaon has vaccinated more than 80% of its population against coronavirus so far, with 51,241 people being vaccinated on Thursday – more than the target of 50,000 that the health department had set for the ‘Mega Drive Campaign’ held to mark the occasion of Doctors’ Day.

According to data shared by the health department, 42,907 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine on Thursday, while 8,334 received their second dose. Vaccines were given at a total of 220 sites in the district, of which 178 were government health centres, 40 were private hospitals, and two were-drive through vaccination sites.

A vaccination camp was also launched at the HUDA City Centre Metro station. In addition, the health department also began administering Covid vaccines in slums using a mobile vaccine van.

“The health department had set up a total of 180 camps, at which 43,314 people were vaccinated. In addition, 7,927 people were vaccinated at private hospitals in the district,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

“The credit for the success of this campaign goes to every person in the teams of the health department. As a result of their efforts, Gurgaon is doing much better in terms of vaccination compared to not only the rest of the state but also the country,” he said.

At the vaccination site at HUDA City Centre, officials said, 333 people received their second dose of the vaccine, while 186 people were vaccinated in the slum area with the help of the mobile vaccine van.

The last time the Gurgaon health department held a vaccination drive on a similar scale was on June 21, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, when the target was to vaccinate 30,000 people in a single day. The actual number of people vaccinated by the end of the day, however, was more than 1.04 lakh – three and a half times the target.

According to data available with the health department, 81.94 percent of the population of the district has been administered at least one dose of the Covid vaccine so far, with a total of 14,26,475 out of a ‘potential population’ of 17,40,740 having been vaccinated.