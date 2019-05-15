51-year-old murdered in West Delhi: Family loses their ‘pillar of strength’

Ever since her father was stabbed to death Sunday, the 27-year-old woman has had a headache that refuses to subside. All she keeps picturing is his lifeless body, lying on the street in a pool of blood.

The woman, who suffers from migraine, was returning from the hospital with her father when two men and two juveniles allegedly passed lewd comments at her. Her father got into an argument and they allegedly stabbed him. “I blame myself for my father’s death. If I did not ask him to come to the hospital, he would never have been present when they insulted me,” she told The Indian Express over the phone.

The woman, who works for an MNC, is now the sole breadwinner of the family. Her younger brother, who was also stabbed when he tried to rescue their father, has undergone surgery. The victim’s wife said: “My second daughter is very upset. She says she wants to end her life to be with papa. He was our pillar of strength.”

On the day of the incident, the woman stayed inside her house while her father and brother confronted the accused.

She said she saw her brother shielding their father and calling for help, as a man carrying a stone came to attack him. She said she rushed out to stop the man, who allegedly pulled her hair and slapped her.

“It was a fight between both families… The victim and his son were stabbed once,” said DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj.