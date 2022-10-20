51 top scorers in CUET get first college-course choice at Delhi University

Of 51 students The Indian Express spoke to who had scored a full 800/800 in the Common University Entrance Test, 14 had selected BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu College as their top preference and got it — making it the most popular among these students. This is followed by BA (Hons) Psychology at Lady Shri Ram College for Women — 8 had listed it as their first preference and got it — and B.Com (Hons) at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) — 7 had listed it as their first preference and got it.

All 51 of these candidates have been allocated seats in their first preference course-college combination.

Two of these most popular programmes among the 51 toppers — BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu College and B.Com (Hons) at SRCC — are among the 10 programmes which had 100% first cut-offs in last year’s admissions cycle. BA (Hons) Psychology had a 99.75% first cut-off last year.

Five candidates each had also chosen and been allotted seats in BA (Hons) History at St Stephen’s College and BA (Honours) Political Science at Miranda House.

Among those who have been allotted seats in History at St Stephen’s College is Shayema. While her CUET score on the basis of which her merit has been calculated is 800/800, her class XII score was 83.8% — a score that would have made it very tough to secure the coveted seat she has now got. When The Indian Express had earlier spoken to 103 of 114 candidates who had scored 100 percentile in at least four CUET papers, Shayema was the only one not from a national board — she is from Jamia Millia Islamia’s school board. Of the rest, 100 were from CBSE and 2 from CISCE.

Two candidates each had chosen and been allotted seats in BA (Hons) English at Miranda House, BA Programme at St Stephen’s College, BA (Hons) English at St. Stephen’s College and BA (Hons) Political Science at LSR; and one each in BA (Hons) English at Hin-du College, BA (Hons) Sociology at Miranda House, and BA (Hons) Economics at Hansraj College.

While all the rest had listed as their first preferences and been allotted programmes either at prominent North Campus colleges or at LSR, there is one outlier. One of these top scorers, Priyanshi Choudhary, chose BA (Hons) Political Science at Vivekananda College — an off-campus college — as her first preference and will take admission there.

On why she had made this decision, she said, “My aim is to enter the civil services. I know, for example, LSR is a very prestigious girls’ college and many students from there crack the UPSC. But Vivekananda is very close to my home and if I would have chosen LSR, I would have to travel many hours every day. Since it’s DU, the quality of education won’t be compromised. I spoke to my father as well, and he said preparation for UPSC can be from any DU college and he was also happy to know that it’s a girls college.”

Students who fell slightly short of the perfect score found they could not get allotted their first preference colleges. For example, a student whose merit score came up to 792.4/800 was allotted his second preference, BA (Hons) Political Science at Kirori Mal College, while his first preference was Political Science at Hindu College. A student whose score was 783/800 was allotted her third preference, BA Programme (Psychology + Sociology) at LSR; her first preference was BA (Hons) Psychology at LSR and her second was BA Programme (Political Science +Psychology) at LSR.