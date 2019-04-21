50,000 houses in Delhi constructed but not allotted, claims BJP’s Gupta

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta Saturday alleged that over 50,000 houses have been constructed but remain unallotted for the past six years due to “vendetta politics” of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Gupta said that most of these houses were built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) in areas such as Bawana, Bhalswa, Dwarka and Sultanpuri, but remain unoccupied.

“The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development and Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), both departments under the Delhi government, had to do the relocation but they have not done it so far,” he alleged.

He said that around 18,000 houses fall under JNURM, and the rest under DSIIDC.

He claimed that minor works such as installing sanitary fittings have not been done in the last four years, adding that thefts are also being reported from the homes on a regular basis. AAP spokespersons could not be reached for comment on the issue.

A senior official of DUSIB, however, said that the houses are unallotted because of several reasons.“Earlier, when JNNURM was scrapped by the Central government, there was confusion over which department will handle these houses. As a result, the files moved slowly,” he said.

“Under in-situ rehabilitation policy, we cannot relocate slum dwellers anywhere and they have to be moved within five km of their place of living. In cases where this is not possible, we move them here. We have moved over 2,500 families and the plan to shift people from 32 JJ clusters is ready,” he said.

JNNURM was a city modernisation scheme launched by the UPA government in 2005. It was replaced by the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation after NDA government came to power in 2014.