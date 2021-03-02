5,000 senior citizens get first Covid shot

As many as 15,521 beneficiaries — including people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities — received the Covid-19 vaccine in the capital under the second phase on Monday.

This includes 5,176 people above 60 years, 1,009 between 45 years and 59 years, as well as 4,296 frontline workers and 1,954 healthcare workers who got their first dose.

The immunisation programme was carried at 192 sites where 308 centres have been set up by the Delhi government.

On the first day, the general public was allowed to register on the COWIN portal from 12 pm to 3 pm and the vaccination drive was carried out till 5 pm.

“There are about two-three centres in a single hospital. There are around 300 vaccination centres across 192 hospitals. Of the 192 hospitals prepared in Delhi for this phase, 136 are private and 56 are government hospitals. Vaccination will be free of cost in all 56 government hospitals. Those who want to get vaccinated for free can get it at government facilities after registering on the CO-WIN portal. The cost of vaccination in a private hospital has been capped at Rs 250,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Talking about on-site registration, Jain said, “At this moment, we should not go for on-site vaccination as there are too many people yet to receive the shot. So, this will make the process tough. We will do it slowly and steadily so that everyone gets a slot.”

“There are 12-15 lakh people in the age group of 60 years; those between 45 and 59 years with co-morbid conditions are around 2-3 lakh,” he added.

As soon as the process kicked off at noon, several hospitals saw walk-in beneficiaries who self-registered at the sites.

However, some minor glitches were reported on the CO-WIN portal.

“There was enthusiasm among the general population. We vaccinated 184 beneficiaries on Monday — 96 were walk-in and 88 registered on the portal,” said Dr DS Rana, chairman of the board at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

At Delhi government’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, a total of 23 beneficiaries from the third priority group were inoculated while 22 healthcare and frontline workers were given their first shot.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 62 people above the age of 60 years got vaccinated while five people between 45 and 59 years received the vaccine.

The second phase of the vaccination drive covers all senior citizens and persons with comorbid conditions aged between 45 and 59 years.