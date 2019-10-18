5,000 illegal e-waste units being run in Delhi: Study

Over 5,000 illegal e-waste processing units employing approximately 50,000 people continue to operate in violation of environmental norms in the capital, a study by think tank Toxic Link has revealed. The study has found that these units operate in 15 “informal hotspots” in Delhi.

According to the study titled “Informal E-waste Recycling in Delhi: Unfolding impact of two years of e-waste (Management) Rules 2016”, the hotspots are located in the Northeastern and Eastern part of Delhi, including Seelampur (Shahdara), Mustafabad (North East Delhi), Behta Hazipur and Loni (Ghaziabad), among other places.

“Seelampur, Mustafabad, Behta Hazipur and Loni in Ghaziabad account for about 57%, 15%, 9% & 10% of all e-waste informal processing units. Many have been operating for about three decades,” the report states.

Priti Mahesh, chief programme coordinator, Toxic Link, said: “Workers operate from shabby rooms… in unauthorised colonies and are exposed to chemical vapour. These units follow no measures.”

The study also finds that many authorised dismantlers/recyclers are selling waste to the informal sector, in complete violation of the law.