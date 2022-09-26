5,000 a day expected, preparation begins for Red Fort Ramlila

With Dussehra festivities starting next week opposite Delhi’s Red Fort, police in Delhi have increased security in and around the monument. The Luv Kush Ramlila, the capital’s most prominent, is expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people every day, including VIPs. And with Covid numbers dwindling, this year’s festivities are expected to be particularly frenetic.

Iron sheets, grids, drones, four entry and exit points, 120 black commandos, and more than 400 policemen will be in place to guard the Red Fort lawns once the celebrations begin. Officials from the Luv Kush Ramlila committee said they expect between 25,000 and 30,000 people in the first five days. The Ramlila will be held from September 26 to October 5.

Actors at a Ramleela full dress rehearsal near the red fort in Old Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) Actors at a Ramleela full dress rehearsal near the red fort in Old Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

The iron sheets, meant to ensure crowds are navigated in a controlled manner and there is no untoward movement, will be mounted on top of boundary walls along with wires and a grid.

“Four gates will be used by the general public for entry and exit. An emergency gate and a gate for VIP entry have also been put up. We are expecting the Prime Minister and parliamentarians at the venue. Actor Prabhas will also attend the Ramlila to burn the Ravana effigy. The crowd will swell up,” said a senior police officer.

“There are already 100-150 CCTVs at the Red Fort area. We have installed an additional 150 to monitor all activity. We will also be using drones to maintain law and order. The drones will be mainly used at night,” added the officer.

Four temporary shelters have been built around the lawns for security personnel to monitor CCTV and drone footage. Masks aren’t mandatory at the grounds but organisers said they have asked attendees to wear them. More than 500 volunteers will also be on the lawns to oversee security arrangements.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North), said security and traffic arrangements have been made after consultations with the Luv Kush Committee members.