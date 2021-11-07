500 high-mast tricolours to be up in Delhi before Republic Day

The Delhi government has sanctioned the installation of high-mast national flags at 500 locations at an estimated cost of Rs 104.37 crore. The flags, each 35 metres high, are to be installed before the next Republic Day.

A circular dated October 25 states that the administrative nod and expenditure sanction has been approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee, Finance Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

An official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said, “The project had been announced during the Deputy CM’s budget speech. It has recently been sanctioned and work has already begun at many locations.”

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that ‘deshbhakti’ was the ‘defining feature’ of the budget this year. He said high-mast flags, like the one in Connaught Place, would be installed in such a way that at least one is visible every two kilometres.

Prior to Independence Day this year, five Tricolours had been installed at East Kidwai Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Rani Bagh, Kalkaji and Dwarka. They were the first five of the 500 high-mast flags to be unfurled in the city.

The circular states that the tender shall be invited based on the approved cost, which was considered on the recommendation of the department. It states that the engineer-in-charge or the construction agency can identify probable impediments in execution and may come up with contingent measures to solve them.

It also states that the progress of work will be monitored, both in physical and financial terms, on a monthly basis by the executing agency and quarterly reports will be furnished regularly to the Planning Branch of the PWD Secretariat.