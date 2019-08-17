50-yr-old cop shoots himself in Delhi

A 50-year-old head constable, deployed at the Anand Vihar railway station, allegedly committed suicide inside the police booth Friday. The officer, Naresh Panwar, allegedly shot himself in the head using his service pistol.

DCP (Railways) D K Gupta said, “Panwar reported for duty at 1.50 am. At 8.26 am, a Railway Police Force personnel found him unconscious in a sitting position on the cement slab… with blood on his head and his service pistol lying on the ground.”

Gupta said the post-mortem was conducted Friday and the body was handed over to his family.

“No foul play is suspected. We did not find a suicide note and are investigating as to why he took this step,” he said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter.

Panwar is survived by his wife and two children.

In another incident, a senior sub-inspector posted in Baghpat shot himself dead with his service revolver at his Ghaziabad home Friday, police said.