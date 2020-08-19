50-year-old policeman dies of Covid, his family has to see cremation on video call

Inspector Sanjay Sharma

On Tuesday morning, when Aruna Sharma got a call that her husband Inspector Sanjay Sharma (50) had passed away at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, three days after testing positive for Covid, she knew she had to solely rely on the Delhi Police and her husband’s colleagues for the cremation.

Aruna and the couple’s 20-year-old son tested positive for the virus along with Inspector Sharma, and are under quarantine at their home in Vasant Kunj. “We couldn’t even attend the cremation, and had to watch my husband’s last rites on a WhatsApp video call,” she said.

Inspector Sharma joined the force in 1997. He was deployed in the south zone of the PCR unit, and is the 16th Delhi Police personnel to have succumbed to Covid-19. DCP (PCR) Sharat Sinha said, “He passed away Tuesday morning at a Vasant Kunj hospital. I was personally monitoring the situation. Our Covid-19 recovered staff donated plasma and we assisted his family in whatever way we could, yet we couldn’t save him. He was a good officer.”

In 10 days, Sharma would have turned 51 years old. He is survived by his wife and their son, who studies at IIT-Delhi.

Aruna said, “He was hale and hearty, a teetotaler, a non-smoker, with no co-morbidities. On August 7, he was on special night patrolling duty as a part of the pre-Independence Day preparation. He returned home and complained of a headache. He had been very cautious and wore a mask, face shield, his vehicle was sanitised properly but still there was risk in the duty. He recalled how one of his unit boys was residing in an area near Chhattarpur, which was in the red zone, and was unable to go home due to barricades. Sanjay helped him out there… We don’t know how he got the virus, we guessed that maybe it was there.”

She said that over the next few days, Sharma went to the dispensary nearby and got medicines. On August 12, he developed fever and cough and was rushed to the hospital on Independence Day.

“His oxygen levels were very low. The next day, he video-called me and told me he is okay… Two days later, he is no more. His friends and colleagues in the force did his last rites,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.