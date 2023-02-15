50 shanties gutted in fire in Gurgaon

At least 50 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in a slum cluster in Ghasola village in Gurgaon’s sector 49 on Tuesday. Fire department officials said no casualties were reported and the fire was brought under control in over three hours.

Fire department officials said a call was received at 1.31 pm, following which at least 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that fire started from somewhere where food was being cooked and later spread to other shanties as several cooking gas cylinders exploded. It could be due to a short circuit too. We will investigate possible reasons. Over 50 shanties were gutted,” said a fire officer.

The incident comes over a month after around 200 families were left homeless after a fire gutted 200 shanties in the same cluster on January 9.