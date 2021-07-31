50% of Delhi’s adult population got at least one Covid vaccine dose: Kejriwal

A senior citizen receives her first dose of Covid vaccine at the Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Around 50 per cent of the city’s population or 74 lakh people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday evening. As per government estimates, Delhi has a population of approximately 2 crore, of which 1.5 crore are over the age of 18 and eligible for the vaccine.

Kejriwal stated that as of Saturday evening, 1 crore doses had been administered in the city to 74 lakh people. He stated that of the 74 lakh, 26 lakh people have received both doses while the remaining have got one dose so far.

While he stated that this 50 per cent of Delhi’s population, the numbers refer to vaccines administered in Delhi and could also include residents of nearby areas who might have been vaccinated in the city.

“In accordance to the vaccines we are receiving, our doctors, nurses, vaccine administering staff are working day and night to administer vaccines. The people of Delhi are also very enthusiastic to get vaccinated. At this moment, I want to thank the vaccine administering staff… Because of the lack of vaccines, we are not being able to scale this up. Every day we are being able to administer 60,000-70,000 vaccines per day… If we were to get vaccines in sufficient quantity, we would be able to administer 3 lakh vaccines per day, which is our capacity. But we are not able to do that because there is a shortage of vaccines… As we receive vaccines, we will keep administering them,” said Kejriwal.

The city’s vaccination programme had reached its peak between June 26 and July 2, when more than 2 lakh doses were being administered per day. It has slowed down following that, and the shortage of vaccines has prompted the government to restrict the administration of Covishield at government-run centres to second doses only since July 22.

Further, only 20 per cent of Covaxin doses at these centres are available for first doses, the rest are reserved for second doses.

“We now have two challenges before us. One is to vaccinate the remaining population which has not yet received even one dose. The second is to administer the second dose to everybody,” said Kejriwal.