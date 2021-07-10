scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
50 minute waiting time at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro station

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2021 10:08:19 pm
Long queue outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in New Delhi (Express File)

Due to a 50 percent cap on the seating capacity in train coaches, the average waiting time to enter Rajiv Chowk, among Delhi Metro’s busiest stations, crossed 50 minutes Saturday.

With the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) unlikely to offer any further relaxations to the Metro at least for a week, long queues of commuters outside stations, especially those catering to business districts, are likely to remain.

“Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 52 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted at 6.12 pm on Saturday.

The DMRC tweeted at 9.42 pm that the waiting time at Rajiv Chowk “has normalised”.

In fact, the average waiting time remains higher, touching up to 80 minutes on certain weekdays, when all offices and establishments remain open. An eight-coach train that can carry up to 2,400 passengers can run with around 250-300 people, as the Metro has been allowed to operate at 50 percent seating capacity. Moreover, standing commutes are also not allowed.

Meanwhile, DMRC announced Saturday that to undertake the interlinking work of Overhead Equipment (OHE) on the yet-to-be opened section of the Pink Line between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations, certain stations on the line will remain closed between July 12 and July 15. DMRC plans to launch services on the stretch, which once completed will complete the Pink Line, by July 31.

“Due to OHE interlinking work on the section between Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, Metro services will not be available between IP Extension & Trilokpuri and between Mayur Vihar Ph-I & Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations. Also, Mandawali West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar Mayur Vihar Ph-II, Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stations will remain closed in the above said period,” it said.

