A Rs 50-crore makeover: Gurgaon to get three new ‘model roads’ by March end

Come March 31, three major stretches in Gurgaon — MG Road (from IFFCO Chowk to the start of Golf Course Road), Hamilton Court Road, and Vyapar Kendra Road — will transform into ‘model roads’, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) allocating nearly Rs 50 crore for the revamp.

The decision follows a high-level review meeting chaired by GMDA CEO, P C Meena, in January, where eight corridors were initially shortlisted for Phase-I transformation into benchmarks for lane discipline, pedestrian safety, and technology-driven enforcement.

On Saturday, the GMDA confirmed the timeline and budgetary commitment for the three roads, which are high-visibility, high-traffic arteries where GMDA’s earlier infrastructure upgrades are already in place or near completion, The Indian Express has learnt.

“Disciplined traffic movement, pedestrian safety and optimal use of existing infrastructure remain our core focus,” Meena said. “These model stretches will set new standards for commuter behaviour and urban mobility across Gurgaon.”

What does a model road include?

According to a GMDA spokesperson, the model road project will feature comprehensive upgrades, including:

-Refreshed lane markings

-Clearly defined zebra crossings with pedestrian signals

-Optimised traffic lights

-Fully operational service roads

-Removal of encroachments and illegal parking

-Digital informatory signages

-Bollards and road studs

-Improved street lighting

-Public announcement systems

Enforcement will also shift to a fully camera-based system with e-challans issued only through CCTV surveillance, eliminating manual roadside checking to reduce corruption risks and improve traffic flow.

To be sure, the three roads have seen multiple complaints of encroachment due to illegal parking and roadside vendors. In February 2024, the GMDA had taken up the Hamilton Court and Vyapar Kendra roads for renovation in February 2024. The project, however, remained unfinished causing traffic congestion to worsen in the area.

A resident who did not wish to be named said, “We are not opposed to road expansion and beautification projects but the manner in which it has been done over the years has been improper. Roads are dug up and walking paths become inaccessible, especially for aged residents. There needs to be better execution by the authorities.’’

When contacted, GMDA executive engineer Amit Godara told The Indian Express, “Major development works on these three stretches were already under way. Now, Rs 20 crore each for Hamilton and Vyapar Kendra and Rs 10 crore for the MG road stretch was finalised to make them model roads given their high traffic, resulting in the need to make them seamless two-way roads with all proper facilities.”

Hamilton and Vyapar Kendra roads are one-way stretches at present.

The first stretch

It was in April last year that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the state’s first ‘Complete Streets’ initiative, also referred to as ‘Model Streets’, in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar.

Comprising 5-m-long pavements on either side, the project was implemented along Sanath Road and Gali 7 in Udyog Vihar, covering a stretch of 2.4 km with a width of 30 m. The stretch connects Old Delhi Road to the Airtel office on National Highway 48.

Worth around Rs 23 crore, it was funded by the GMDA, the state discom and Raahgiri Foundation.

Key features in that stretch include wide and shaded footpaths for pedestrians and a safe track for cyclists. To ensure safety, four trained street marshals were deployed around the clock.

Will more roads be revamped?

After Phase I of the priority roads, officials said a wider Phase II rollout is planned for other identified corridors, including Atul Kataria Chowk-Sector 29, Rajeev Chowk-Mayfield Garden (Medanta Road), Hero Honda Chowk-Sector 29, Sector 4/7 dividing road, and Rampura Chowk-Pataudi Road.