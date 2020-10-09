Five-yr-old, assaulted by stepdad, mother, rescued in Faridabad

On July 18, the girl was allegedly raped by five men and two men abetted the incident, police said.

For a five-year-old child residing in Faridabad, a visit from his maternal grandparents last week brought an end to an ordeal he had been undergoing for the last one month, after his mother got married again. Her second husband allegedly inflicted burns on the child’s body, beat him with a belt, and attempted to sexually assault him on one occasion. The child’s mother, in whom he had confided about the violence, allegedly beat him with a stick and deprived him of food. Police have arrested them.

Police said they were alerted to the matter Sunday by a member of the Child Helpline in Faridabad, who had received information that the child had been admitted to BK Hospital with injuries inflicted on him by his stepfather. The latter, a 26-year-old divorcee, had married the boy’s mother, also a divorcee, last month. Prior to that, the child and his mother had been living with his maternal grandparents.

The FIR, registered based on a complaint by the Child Helpline member, indicates that the child’s ordeal began hours after reaching his new home when, on his asking for food, his stepfather allegedly began beating him with a belt.

When the child cried, his stepfather allegedly put his hand over his mouth and threatened to kill or burn him.

“The stepfather was inflicting burns on different parts of the child’s body using a matchstick, and had also tried to sexually assault him last week,” said sub-inspector Mukesh Giri, SHO of Adarsh Nagar police station.

Police said the child has been discharged from hospital and is staying with his grandparents.

