5-year-old’s rape: Delhi court sentences two convicts for 20 years in jail citing ‘grotesque crime’

Two weeks after a Delhi court convicted two men for the rape of a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, the court sentenced them for 20-year imprisonment. The court had observed that “the crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken”.

Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar were convicted under Sections 376 (D), 376 (2) (i), 363, 342, 201, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Moments after Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Naresh Kumar had pronounced the order last week, the two convicts assaulted journalists recording footage on their mobile phones outside the courtroom.

Following the incident, two men were whisked away by the police, following which the ASJ summoned the chowki in-charge to apprise him about the assault. One woman journalist told the court that Manoj slapped her on the face. The ASJ had asked the journalist to file an FIR in the matter.

While reading out his verdict, ASJ Malhotra had said on January 18, “In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddesses on certain occasions but in the present case, the victim child, who was aged 5 years at the time of the incident, had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken, “ ASJ Malhotra had said while pronouncing the verdict.

In 2013, while the girl was playing outside her house, the two men, her neighbours, allegedly lured her to their building and raped her. Then they allegedly fled believing the victim had died. Almost 40 hours after she went missing, she was rescued from Manoj’s house after a resident heard her crying.

The police said some foreign materials – three pieces of a candle and one bottle of hair oil – were retrieved from the victim’s private parts.

