Delhi HC directs Subramnian Swamy to hand over possession of govt bungalow

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks. The court noted that he was allotted the house for a period of five years and since that period had come to an end, the bungalow would have to be vacated.

Swamy had approached the court arguing that keeping in mind the security arrangements required, the accommodation which was allotted to him in 2016 must be continued. The Centre told the court that while Swamy will continue to receive Z plus security, the government is under no obligation to provide him with accommodation. “While the union govt will continue to extend Z security, it would not be possible for the house in question to be reallotted to the petitioner,” ASG Sanjay Jain submitted before the High Court.

ASG Jain said Swamy could move to his own residential accommodation, and the protecting agency would take all precautions to ensure his security.

“The court has not been shown any material which may mandate and require the allotment of government accommodation to a Z Class protectee. All that would be required to be done be the [authorities] would be to ensure that adequate arrangements are made in the residential premises which the petitioner shall now occupy so that his security is safeguarded,” said Justice Yashwant Varma, while disposing of Swamy’s writ petition.