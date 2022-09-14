scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Delhi HC directs Subramnian Swamy to hand over possession of govt bungalow

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had approached the court arguing that keeping in mind the security arrangements required, the accommodation which was allotted to him in 2016 must be continued.

Delhi High Court, Subramanian Swamy, Air India, Air India disinvestment, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBJP MP Subramanian Swamy (File)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks. The court noted that he was allotted the house for a period of five years and since that period had come to an end, the bungalow would have to be vacated.

Swamy had approached the court arguing that keeping in mind the security arrangements required, the accommodation which was allotted to him in 2016 must be continued. The Centre told the court that while Swamy will continue to receive Z plus security, the government is under no obligation to provide him with accommodation. “While the union govt will continue to extend Z security, it would not be possible for the house in question to be reallotted to the petitioner,” ASG Sanjay Jain submitted before the High Court.

ASG Jain said Swamy could move to his own residential accommodation, and the protecting agency would take all precautions to ensure his security.

More from Delhi

“The court has not been shown any material which may mandate and require the allotment of government accommodation to a Z Class protectee. All that would be required to be done be the [authorities] would be to ensure that adequate arrangements are made in the residential premises which the petitioner shall now occupy so that his security is safeguarded,” said Justice Yashwant Varma, while disposing of Swamy’s writ petition.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 02:12:23 pm
Next Story

How the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with her pearl jewellery

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement