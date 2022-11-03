scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

5 Uzbek women go missing from shelter in Delhi’s Dwarka

According to police, the women were brought to India via Nepal and forced into sex work. In August, seven of them were rescued by the New Delhi district with the help of the Uzbekistan Embassy and a private NGO. The women were shifted to a temporary shelter home set up by the NGO in Dwarka.

Five of seven women Uzbek women, rescued from a sex trafficking racket by the Delhi Police in August, went missing from a shelter home in Dwarka last week. The Delhi Commission for Women has issued summons to the Delhi Police and the private NGO to find the women.

Police in Dwarka lodged a missing person report and are looking for the women while staff in New Delhi are looking for men involved in the racket.

An official at the NGO alleged, “We knew the women were in danger and had informed local police several times over the phone. In September, we received a call from a man who threatened to kidnap them. We had again informed the police.”

On October 28-29, five of the women went missing from the NGO. Senior officers in the New Delhi district said they had arrested 3 of the accused men and non-bailable warrants were issued against 2 others. “The women were not shifted to another NGO because they said they felt safe at the Dwarka one,” claimed an officer.

Hemant Tiwai, Additional DCP (New Delhi) said they have received the summons and will abide by the directions of DCW.

In Dwarka, police said they are trying to find the women but none of the CCTVs around the shelter home is operational.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 04:50:03 am
Defrauded by property agent, an NRI couple’s long, arduous battle to get their money back

