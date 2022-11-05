5 Reasons SMBs should use MS Dynamics 365 Business Central for Digital Transformation

Being an active member of many business associations, I often interact with fellow business owners around the country. The most common challenges I hear them facing in their businesses today are things like supply chain issues, not getting the right staff and difficulties in accounting practices which complicate their tax compliances due to poor systems and bad documentation. This takes away so much time and energy from the business owners that they can’t find time for things that matter.

Progressive businesses often outgrow their existing accounting software or legacy ERP systems that are unable to handle increased inventory and transactions. They realize that the software they are using lacks integration with other line-of-business systems and has reporting limitations.

However, the acceleration of the digital transformation journey has become much easier and more accessible now. The cloud has opened new opportunities for companies of all sizes to affordably expand capabilities, establish greater efficiency and mobility, and prepare for ever-changing business needs. Upgrading systems to an integrated and modern cloud solution is easier and more cost-effective.

Microsoft’s all-in-one business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central, is the ideal cloud-based ERP solution for small businesses that are just starting out or are readying themselves to supercharge their growth. The reason Dynamics 365 Business Central is a great choice for businesses is that no other software-as-a-solution (SaaS) has the capability, scalability, and affordability that it can offer. Businesses truly can experience sustained growth as they can start with as many (or few) users and modules as they want and grow as their needs grow. Apart from the many benefits already visible to users, here are some reasons, Manish Godha, CEO and Founder at Advaiya explains why SMBs should look at Business Central for their digital transformation journey:

1. Scalability with controlled costs:

For small businesses, the main priority is to build themselves up for success, build strong customer relationships, and have the agility and speed to adapt to changing circumstances as businesses mature. Dynamics 365 Business Central is an ideal choice for SMBs wanting to gain control of their cash flow and have the ability to scale up quickly and pull back when certain risks don’t pay off. The system’s pay-for-what-you-use model means businesses never have to be worried that they are spending valuable cash on tools they don’t need or aren’t using. The fact that businesses pay a fixed monthly license fee means that the software investment costs are predictable.

2. Instantly mobile:

Many Indian SMBs are finding that a ‘Hybrid’ work culture is effective in terms of performance and brings down the overheads. SMBs are orienting to professional field services as part of their business model. One of the advantages of cloud technology is the freedom of movement it provides workers. Dynamics 365 Business Central gives employees the opportunity to work securely on any device in any location. Empowering the staff to work with all the bells and whistles they would traditionally get in the office – be they at home or at a client’s site – means businesses can be productive while also offering flexibility.

3. Best-in-class security:

Cloud solutions inherently have built-in features that make sure all business data is automatically backed up, and data is securely stored. In addition to this, a managed services provider, like Advaiya, can offer additional layers of enterprise data security, such as firewall protection, connectivity integrity, email security, and setting up dedicated, secure IT infrastructures at an affordable price.

4. Provides rich organizational data:

When businesses have an all-in-one solution where all systems are connected, the biggest advantage is that their data is centralized. Business insights feed into one another to provide the management with a complete, real-time analysis of their business. Unlike in the case of siloed systems and disparate data, Business Central makes sure that the major pain points for businesses of all sizes are nipped in the bud. Having an integrated system makes perfect sense for a business trying to make its mark. Businesses can drive deeper insights from actionable data that can drive better decisions. With embedded AI capabilities, the system suggests the best course of action based on historical data, leading to optimized process outcomes and higher productivity.

5. Helps enable organizational processes:

Implementing organizational strategies requires richer, more reliable data and much intervention. With Business Central’s ability to provide relevant data and its deep integration with other Microsoft services like Office 365, Outlook, and Microsoft Power Apps, IT teams can implement automation relevant to implement processes like lean manufacturing, etc. Thus, providing a smarter way for the entire organization to implement business strategies.

With its all-in-one business management capabilities, Dynamics 365 Business Central is designed for growing small and medium-sized businesses. It offers a range of rich features and advanced functionalities that help SMBs achieve their business goals, transform rapidly, and deliver better results.