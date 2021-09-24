5 murders in 20 yrs: Accused held, property was motive

To get his hands on the ancestral property, a Ghaziabad resident allegedly murdered five members of his family — including his elder brother and his children — over a period of 20 years. The accused, Leelu Tyagi from Murad Nagar, was arrested by Ghaziabad Police Wednesday.

According to police, the case came to light after a missing persons complaint was filed on August 15 in connection with the disappearance of Tyagi’s relative Reshu at Murad Nagar police station. During investigation, it was found that Leelu had allegedly killed several of his relatives to obtain family property.

Sateesh Kumar, SHO Murad Nagar, said: “We began investigating Reshu’s disappearance after a case was filed last month. We carried out surveillance and obtained information. The main accused was identified as Leelu, who, along with other accused, murdered Reshu. It was also found during probe that he had killed four other family members.” Following Leelu’s arrest, the complaint was converted into a murder FIR.

According to police, Leelu had his eyes on the family property since the very beginning. He executed his first murder 20 years ago when he allegedly killed his elder brother Sudheer Tyagi in Meerut. He then allegedly poisoned his brother’s eight-year-old daughter, Payal.

A few years later, the accused murdered Sudheer’s second daughter, Parul, and dumped her body in a river to ensure it isn’t found. In 2012, Leelu targeted his second brother Brijesh’s son Nishu and disposed off his body in Ghaziabad’s Hindon river in a similar fashion — which police said was his MO.

In August, the accused further planned the murder of Brijesh’s other son, Reshu, along with his associates. On August 8, Leelu called Reshu for food and drinks and allegedly strangled him with a rope. Leelu later dumped his body in a canal in Bulandshahr.

For the past few years, Leelu had been living with his elder brother’s widow and was able to square off the deceased’s property in his name. “For all these years, the family did not suspect the accused was planning and executing the murders. He made sure to dump the bodies in a water body so the killings are not revealed. It was due to an intensive investigation that the accused was linked with all five murders,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said no cases were filed by the family in connection with the deaths.

Police said Leelu’s associates, Surendra Tyagi and Rahul, have been arrested for Reshu’s murder. Two others involved in the killing are currently absconding, police said.