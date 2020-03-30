Five more cases in Noida, all linked to private firm

Two fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad Sunday, taking the total cases to seven. Officials said one patient is linked to the Noida firm. (Representational image) Two fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad Sunday, taking the total cases to seven. Officials said one patient is linked to the Noida firm. (Representational image)

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Noida Sunday taking the district’s tally to 31, the highest in UP. At least 20 of the 31 cases — including Sunday’s cases — are directly or indirectly linked to a fire safety firm in Sector 135, whose MD and other employees had tested positive. The firm also has health departments of other districts on alert as a case in Ghaziabad an Bareilly each have been linked to it.

According to officials, an FIR was filed at Expressway police station against the MD of the firm for not informing health authorities about the travel of a UK national in mid-March, which led to the outbreak.

“Samples of five persons linked to the firm have returned positive; we have begun contact tracing. Among the fresh cases is a 34-year-old man whose sample had initially tested negative but he had passed on the infection to his mother and wife,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to officials, among the patients are three employees of the firm: a 19-year-old from Sector 27; the 34-year-old man from Sector 137; and a resident of a village in Dadri. Officials said Block F in Sector 27 and the village in Dadri have been sealed.

Two fresh cases were reported in Ghaziabad Sunday, taking the total cases to seven. Officials said one patient is linked to the Noida firm.

