Delhi: 5 men gatecrash Lohri party, open fire; 1 held

A Lohri celebration in Sector 40 took a dramatic turn Monday night when five men gatecrashed the event and allegedly opened fire at the crowd on being confronted. Three people were injured in the incident.

Police Tuesday arrested one of the men, Jainarayan (28) from Sector 22. “The accused is a history-sheeter and was involved in several cases of loot. He was arrested on four occasions earlier,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Police said the incident took place around 11 pm, when Ajay Vats and his family were hosting a party, attended by “80-85 friends and neighbours”. In his complaint, Vats said the accused arrived in a white Scorpio and entered the tent set up for the party.

As the group gathered for a photo, Vats spotted the men and did not recognise them. He asked the photographer if he knew them, who said he didn’t. Vats then went up to one of the men and confronted him. “When I asked him his name and who had called him, he pushed me. My brother, who was nearby, caught him. Seeing that their friend was caught, one of the men pulled out a pistol and shot my brother with the intention of killing him,” alleged Vats. The attackers then shot Vats’ brother’s in the right shoulder. When other guests tried to nab him, the accused allegedly opened fire blindly, injuring two others in the legs and fled.

Vats said the men drove in the direction of another Lohri function in the area. On finding their way blocked, they reversed and rammed into a reversing car, in which Vats was taking his brother to the hospital, before fleeing.

The accused told police he was drinking with four other men when they spotted a tent in Sector 40 and went in to eat. When people there recognised them as outsiders, they opened fire and fled. “The other accused will be nabbed soon,” said Boken.

