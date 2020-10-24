5 Hindu Rao doctors begin hunger strike for salaries; MCD, govt blame each other

Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest municipal hospital in Delhi with 900 beds, and is currently a dedicated COVID-19 facility. Many of its healthcare workers had contracted the infection earlier. (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Representational)

Demanding their pending salaries and a fixed payment date every month, five doctors of the North-MCD run Hindu Rao Hospital began a hunger strike at the premises Friday.

Dr Siddhartth Taara (32), a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) student and one among the five, said, “We want two things — our salaries be paid, and since the irregular payment of salaries has always been a problem, a date be fixed when salaries will be credited every month. We don’t care about the politics behind this.” Others on the hunger strike include Dr Manish Choudhary (25), Dr Nilachakra Sahu (29), Dr Tejas Chaudhari (26), all DNB students, and resident doctor Mayur (24).

On Thursday, resident doctors of Hindu Rao and Kasturba Gandhi hospitals held a protest at Jantar Mantar over non-payment of salaries for over three months. Hindu Rao RDA president Abhimanyu Sardana said, “We want written assurance of a date when we will be paid.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash at a press conference alleged the Delhi government hasn’t been releasing funds. “The Delhi government had assured support when Hindu Rao became a Covid hospital. They owe MCDs funds worth around Rs 13,000 crore. They owe North MCD Rs 2,090.52 crore and have given only Rs 612.02 crore,” claimed Gupta.

Prakash added, “We will take to the streets to fight for this issue.”

Reacting to the claims, senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said: “The BJP is running away from their responsibility. If BJP cannot run the MCD, it should resign immediately. AAP will run it on the same budget.”

