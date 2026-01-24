Priest, MBA grad, tutor: 5 more held in Rs 14 crore Delhi ‘digital arrest’ case; syndicate operating from Cambodia, Nepal

The five arrested accused in the custody of the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police. (Express Photo)

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police Saturday said they arrested five more people in connection with a digital arrest scam in which an NRI couple was duped of Rs 14.85 crore in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

The police found that an international cyber fraud syndicate operating from Cambodia and Nepal was behind the fraud. With this, the total arrests in the case have reached eight.

The arrested individuals were identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Pradyuman Tiwari from Varanasi; Bhupender Mishra and Aadesh Singh from Lucknow; and Mahavir Sharma from Bhubaneswar.

Arun Tiwari, 45, is a BA graduate who works as a private data entry operator outside the Income Tax Office and runs an NGO called Shivas Charitable Foundation in Varanasi. Sharma alias Neel, 27, a resident of Ahmedabad, is a BCom pass. Pradyuman Tiwari alias SP Tiwari, 44, works as a priest and performs private pujas for devotees at Varanasi ghats.