5 held for sending man fake link to activate credit card, duping him of Rs 3.5 lakh

Five men were arrested for allegedly cheating a 31-year-old man of Rs 3.5 lakh by sending him a fake link to activate his credit card. Police said the accused were identified as Gurmeet Singh (31), who used to run a Chinese restaurant, Surendra Singh (24), a struggling singer, Prabhjot Singh (23), Shahrukh (22) and Harshdeep Singh (19).

Police said a complaint was received on the MHA Cyber Crime Portal from Jitesh Rajpoot (31), alleging he had been cheated of Rs 3,49,000. The complainant alleged he had received a call from someone claiming to be a customer care executive of a reputed bank, who asked him to activate his credit card via a link sent by them. As soon as he filled in the details after clicking the link, the amount was allegedly deducted. A case was then registered at the Cyber Police Station (North) on June 29 under IPC section 420 (cheating).

Police said an analysis of call and transaction details showed that the accused were operating from Faridabad. Following raids, Prabhjot and Harshdeep were apprehended on July 14 and police recovered two phones and SIM cards. Shahrukh, who allegedly posed as the executive, was arrested from Uttam Nagar.

Police said it was discovered that Gurmeet and Surendra had already been arrested by Gautam Buddh Nagar police in another case on July 6. After obtaining court permission, they were arrested and police custody obtained. Seven more mobiles were recovered from them.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said: “The accused used to call customers of a certain bank for credit card rewards, limit increases etc., and send fake web links for the same. They would also change the ID on Truecaller to gain the trust of victims.”

The DCP added that after receiving card details and OTPs, money would be transferred to various e-wallets and accounts from where cash would be withdrawn from ATMs. Gurmeet and Surendra would then distribute the money. They had also allegedly created a fake bank website for this purpose.

Police said further investigation was on to trace the fake accounts to which the money was transferred.