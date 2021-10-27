Delhi: 5 held for extortion from people they met on dating apps

The Delhi Police arrested five from Dwarka for allegedly extorting money from people on dating apps. The accused are members of a “sextortion gang” who cheat individuals by creating fake profiles on dating apps and threatening them.

Police said a businessman lodged a complaint Saturday against a woman and her associates. He alleged that his drink was spiked when he went to the woman’s house and she removed his clothes. They thrashed him and took his watch, gold ring, wallet with Rs 15,000. They also demanded Rs 7 lakh and threatened him.

A case was registered at Dabri and police took details of the woman and her associates. Shankar Chaudhary, DCP (Dwarka), said they found that a 42-year-old man named Sonu Suri (42) is running the gang and extorting money from people.

The other accused — Revti Devi (33), her husband Vaibhav (37), Sheetal Arora alias Pooja (40) and Harbinder Singh (60) — were arrested with Suri after several raids.

The accused confessed to their crime and revealed that they used to create profiles on dating apps and take mobile numbers of their targets. The women would chat with the victims and invite them to Revti’s house. Other gang members posing as neighbours, family members or NGO officials would “barge” in and threaten the victim that he will be booked in a rape case. The victims would pay the amount in fear of being booked in a false case, police said.

The DCP said they are verifying details and looking for other victims/complainants.