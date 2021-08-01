scorecardresearch
5 held for bank robbery at Palwal

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
August 1, 2021 1:34:28 am
Five men who had allegedly robbed Rs 95 lakh from a private bank in Palwal earlier this month have been arrested by police while they were planning another dacoity incident.

Police said the robbery took place on July 14 at a bank in Sector 2, in broad daylight. The accused had threatened employees and customers at the bank with weapons. It was on Friday that police finally received a tip off that led them to the men, who were inside a car. Two teams were immediately rushed to the spot, who surrounded the vehicle and arrested the men.

