5 held after video shows man’s head being shaved

Five men were arrested Monday for allegedly beating a man with sticks and shaving his head on suspicion of theft in Ghaziabad. Police denied claims that the incident was communal in nature.

The accused have been identified as Salman, Mohd Shahrukh, Anil Kumar, Jaykishan alias Pandit, and Wajid.

In the video, a woman, who stands in the background, holds up a razor and alleges it was found on the victim, and that he uses it while trying to pick pockets. She then says his head will be shaved as punishment. Even as the victim, Shahrukh, says he found the razor nearby, the group beats him up.

ACP Sahibabad Bhaskar Verma said: “It was alleged that Shahrukh was assaulted for hurting sentiments of a particular religion. But during investigation, this has been proved to be false.”

Police said the incident took place in Ashok Vatika. “They (the accused) caught Shahrukh… and accused him of stealing Rs 100,” said an officer.

Police said they identified the accused by showing the video to people in the locality. However, the victim has not been traced so far. Police said they have not registered a case against the accused as no complaint has been received.

Police, however, took action under Section 151 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and sent the accused to jail. Under this, police have powers to arrest a person to prevent the commission of cognizable offences.