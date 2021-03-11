5 Gurgaon hospitals to offer 24×7 Covid shot

A Covid vaccination helpline has also been launched in the district, CMO Dr Virender Yadav said.

Beginning next week, Gurgaon will become the first district in Haryana to administer Covid vaccinations round-the-clock. The facility will be offered at five hospitals from Monday.

After two months of steady fall in cases, Gurgaon has this month seen an uptick in new cases once again. On Tuesday, the district recorded its highest number of cases in two months, with 75 people testing positive. On Wednesday, 80 people tested positive. The doubling rate of the district has fallen from around 1,500 days on March 1 to 950 days as of Wednesday.

The decision was taken Wednesday at a meeting of the District Task Force formed to combat Covid. At the meeting, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurgaon warned of a possible surge in cases in the district, which could lead to an increase in the number of hospital beds reserved for Covid patients as well as the number of containment zones.

According to officials, until now, vaccinations were being administered at 22 government hospitals four days a week and 45 private hospitals six days a week between 9 am and 5 pm.

With the aim of accelerating the process, Friday onwards 13 of these hospitals will extend the vaccination hours to 9 pm, and from Saturday seven more private hospitals will begin offering the facility. Monday onwards five of the 13 hospitals will begin administering vaccines round-the-clock. The hospitals chosen for the purpose are Civil Hospital in Sector 10, Medanta — The Medicity, Artemis Hospital, Max Hospital, and Fortis Memorial Hospital.

The CMO also warned of a possible increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the days ahead, saying, “Seeing the behaviour of the pandemic and how the number of Covid patients are increasing in the country now, it seems the number of positive cases can increase here as well. Everyone must be prepared. If cases increase like before, the number of beds reserved for Covid patients in hospitals may be increased and the number of containment zones may also be increased. Like before, barricading will be done in them, and there will be bars on entry and exit.”

Keeping these factors in mind, the CMO directed representatives of private hospitals to increase sampling at their establishments, and in case anyone is found positive, test all the members of their family.