Monday, Feb 20, 2023
48 lakh opt in for power subsidy in Delhi

About 48 lakh eligible consumers have applied for the power subsidy so far, under the renewed scheme launched by the Delhi government last year in which the consumer had to opt for the benefits.

According to officials, the power department has achieved nearly 90% of the target in comparison to the subsidy availed by people in the previous years. As per government data, there are 58,28,828 electricity consumers in the city, of which 48,14,319 have opted for the subsidy so far.

Data shows that a large number of people have applied under the BRPL which is 24,36,424 out of 26,24,090 total consumers and are availing of the facility. While, under BYPL, 10,97,283 out of 14,98,631 opted, and 12,65,208 out of 16,58,589 applied under TPDDL.

The lowest number of consumers that applied for the scheme are those living in the New Delhi Municipal Council area. “This is the Lutyens area where people do not need electricity subsidy and they did not come under the subsidy even during the previous scheme. It is mostly opted for and availed by the lower and middle-class families,” said an official.

Data also shows that in 2019-20, 46.49 lakh consumers availed free electricity for domestic consumers consuming up to 200 units in a month and Rs 800 for consumption from 201 to 400 units in a month.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 06:40 IST
