48 hours on, Gurgaon underpass opens

Hero Honda Chowk underpass will be handed over to the GMDA by NHAI

Over 48 hours after it was submerged in rainwater, the Hero Honda Chowk underpass in Gurgaon opened its lanes to commuters again on Thursday morning. The underpass was closed for use from 8 am on Tuesday, following 128 mm of rainfall — the heaviest the city had received in eight years — leading to waterlogging on several roads.

The Hero Honda Chowk underpass is one of the structures to be handed over to the GMDA by NHAI — a move expected to improve maintenance and efficiency of these structures. “Once the underpasses are handed over, the process of maintaining them will become easier, since they will be handled by a single agency,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, during a press conference Thursday.

According to officials, “40 to 50 million litres” of water had accumulated inside the underpass, owing to the “overflow of the Badshahpur drain, as well as the failure of some ‘autostart pump sets’, which had been installed inside the underpass, but had stopped working” on Tuesday due to the rain.

