Thursday, June 14, 2018
47,000 free surgeries, tests availed in Delhi since last year, says Satyendar Jain

The government has tied up with private hospitals and labs, for the tests, and pays for the facilities availed. Under the schemes, eight types of tests and six types of surgeries can be conducted for free.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 4:04:35 am
Around 47,000 surgeries and diagnostic tests have been conducted free of cost since March 2017, under the special schemes of the Delhi health department, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday.

The government has tied up with private hospitals and labs, for the tests, and pays for the facilities availed.

Under the schemes, eight types of tests and six types of surgeries can be conducted for free. While the number of tests conducted stands at 46,364, there have been 1,615 surgeries till February 2018.

The schemes were launched in March 2017, allowing government hospitals to refer patients who are permanent residents of Delhi, irrespective of income, to private hospitals and facilities in case of long waiting periods.

“About three months ago, we also added X-ray to the list of tests,” said Jain.

