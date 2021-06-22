47% of Delhi’s population over 45 receive at least one dose of vaccine 

People take Covid-19 vaccine jab at a hospital in New Delhi. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

AS OF Monday, close to half of Delhi’s population over the age of 45 has got at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, 47% of the 57 lakh people that fall in the 45+ category have got one shot of the Covid vaccine. Close to 10 lakh people in this category have got both doses.

Overall in the city, over 65 lakh vaccine doses have been administered. Out of these, close to 50 lakh people have got at least one dose. Delhi’s total population is estimated to be about 2 crore.

The vaccine procurement process in the country changed again on Monday, and states will no longer procure vaccines directly from manufacturers. Private hospitals, however, will still be allowed to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers. From Monday, vaccines at all state and central government centres will be provided by the Centre for free.



In Delhi, even prior to this change, vaccines were free at all government centres, and the cost for vaccinating those in the 18-44 age group was being borne by the state government.

Vaccinations were first made available to healthcare workers and frontline workers in January. So far, however, only 83% of the estimated 3 lakh healthcare workers in Delhi have been vaccinated. Of these, only 62% have got both doses.

Out of the estimated 6 lakh frontline workers, about 73% have got at least one jab and 45% have got both jabs.

The one group where vaccination has been swift is the 18-44 age group, where at least 17% of the estimated 92 lakh population have got at least one dose of the vaccine. This is despite vaccination being opened for them only on May 3 in Delhi.

Only around 1.4 lakh people in this category have got both doses. These are people who have been inoculated with Covaxin.