Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

46-yr-old nursing officer dies of Covid at Safdarjung

According to the United Nurses’ Association, she is the first nursing officer to have died of Covid-19- related complications in the capital.

Written by Somya Lakhani | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2020 1:22:06 am
coronavirus, coronavirus news, corona latest news, covid-19, covid 19 india, corona india, coronavirus india, coronavirus india news,coronavirus in india, coronavirus in india latest news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus india cases state wise, coronavirus cases in india state wise So far, over 500 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in Delhi, including those posted in non-Covid-19 hospitals. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

A 46-year-old nursing officer, who worked at a private hospital in Delhi, died Sunday afternoon at Safdarjung Hospital — the day she was moved to the Covid-19 ICU after she tested positive.

A doctor at Safdarjung Hospital told The Indian Express, “Ambika P K tested positive for the virus.”

The Safdarjung doctor said the nursing officer was admitted to the hospital on May 22, and was kept at the suspected Covid-19 ICU: “She was moved to the Covid-19 ICU Sunday. She passed away in the afternoon.” Ambika was on ventilator support, said the doctor.

Ambika P K worked at Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar.

The nursing officer is survived by her husband and two children.

Joldin Francis, secretary of the United Nurses’ Association, Delhi, said Ambika hailed from Kerala’s Kottayam.

“Her husband Sanil Kumar works and lives in Malaysia, their son lives in Kerala, and their daughter lives in Delhi. We have been told that she passed away at 3.45 pm Sunday. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Francis.

Ambika worked at Kalra Hospital in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. An official at Kalra Hospital told The Indian Express, “She worked here for 12 years and was on leave since May 14. On Sunday, we found out that she passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. We are awaiting more details.”

The official said Kalra Hospital is not a designated Covid-19 hospital.

So far, over 500 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in Delhi, including those posted in non-Covid-19 hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Dean of RML Hospital, Dr Rajeev Sood, tested positive for the virus on Sunday. At the hospital, over 30 healthcare workers have tested positive for the disease so far.

 

