45 lakh notices issued to traffic violators this year in Delhi, but less than 12% paid fine

While the Delhi Traffic Police has sent more than 45.5 lakh notices to traffic defaulters this year, only a fraction of violators have paid the fine. According to senior police officers, the compliance rate is less than 12% in Delhi.

Data released by Traffic Police shows that over 9.2 lakh notices were issued for jumping the signal and 27 lakh notices were issued for ‘speeding’ in the last 10 months. More than 41.1 lakh violators are yet to pay fines issued this year.

To tackle unpaid challans and notices, the Traffic Police has approached the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to link challan data to the driver’s licence and registration files.

Joint CP (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said, “The department is pushing to block various services of such violators. We want to take action on non-compliance and have suggested to block or cancel licences or registration of these violators.”

The traffic department has also set up virtual courts and Lok Adalats in a bid to get violators to pay, but only a few pending challans have been cleared. With at least 20,000-25,000 notices sent every day to defaulters, non-compliance is affecting the department.

Kanwal Jeet Arora, Addl District & Sessions Judge and Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority, told The Indian Express that there are more than 1 crore pending challans with courts at present.

“The number of pending challans is a lot, but we are working with police to get more people to pay fines. Speed cameras were set up in 2019-20 to bring more people to book. We held two Lok Adalats this year and managed to dispose of at least 3 lakh challans. In February, we identified violators and approached the public in community centres to encourage them to pay fines. Most people want to pay but aren’t aware of the procedure. We have noticed that there are bus drivers or auto-rickshaw drivers who don’t know how to use the portal or submit fines at virtual courts,” Arora said.

During the Lok Adalat on October 10, officials disposed of 1.5 lakh challans. On February 14, the courts cleared 1.7 lakh pending challans.

However, the Delhi Traffic Police also said there has been a significant dip in the number of challans since the installation of speed cameras. According to data, over 82 lakh notices were issued by speed cameras in 2020 as compared to 45.7 lakh notices this year. Last year, red-light violations were found to be 18 lakh as compared to 9.2 lakh this year.

JCP Agrawal said, “Though there are pending challans, the fact that the number of challans have reduced by 50% shows there’s a noticeable change in the behaviour of commuters. People know they are under surveillance and are more careful. The decline has continued even after all restrictions were lifted after the lockdown.”