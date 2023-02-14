45 kids from Delhi govt schools among top scorers in JEE Mains; no dearth of talent, says Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday met and interacted with 45 students from Delhi government schools who secured above 98 percentile in JEE Mains. Among them were students from the first batch of Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence.

CM Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated students and tweeted: “When our children become successful after studying, they will also take the country forward. Along with them, the hard work of their parents, all the teachers and the entire team of Delhi Education has also contributed a lot in this stupendous success of these children of Delhi. Congratulations to all.”

Addressing students, principals and parents during the interaction at the Delhi Secretariat, Sisodia said: “Students in our schools come from varied socio-economic backgrounds. They have seen the hardest time in their lives financially and emotionally but they are hard-working and determined. They have proved there is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students. They can also work hard and crack tough exams like JEE if given an opportunity.”

Students were then invited to share their experiences. Said Asteek Narayan from GSBV, Radhey Shyam Park who scored 99.98 percentile in JEE Mains, “My father and teachers contributed the most to my preparation. Facilities provided today in government schools for the preparation of competitive exams also helped me a lot. As far as my preparation strategy is concerned, I always decided on the next day’s plan of action in advance and followed it.”

Gaurav Kumar from Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Sector V, who secured 99.98 percentile, said, “We could ask doubts from teachers any time of the day. Even if we had some out-of-syllabus queries regarding JEE question papers, our teachers ensured to resolve that.”

Students also added that curriculums like Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum helped them. A student shared that “bouncing back from failures”, which he learned in EMC classes, is what has helped him the most during his preparation days.

Out of the 45 students were two girls whose presence, according to Sisodia’s panel (Additional DE (Schools)), had broken the myth that girls choose NEET over JEE.

“It was the vision of CM Kejriwal that our students do not need to go to Kota or any other cities for preparation of competitive exams, we will provide those facilities to them in our schools itself. Today, it is with the support and hard work of teachers and students that our students have crossed a milestone on the way to their dream institutions to become engineers.

Currently, government school students are provided with free coaching in schools by Vidyamandir Classes and Avanti Fellows to prepare for JEE and NEET.

As per an official notification issued Monday, last year, 496 students of government schools qualified for Mains and thereafter 74 cleared JEE Advanced as well.