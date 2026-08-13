431 protected birds among 863 species seized from 5 pet shops near Delhi’s Jama Masjid

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As many as 863 birds and animals were rescued from five pet shops in Kabootar Market near Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Wednesday, including 431 protected or scheduled species.
The rescued protected birds included 183 Ring-necked Parakeets, 72 Plum-headed Parakeets, 63 Alexandrine Parakeets and 113 Muniya birds, police said.
The raid was conducted by the Central District Police along with People For Animals (PFA), World Wide Animal and officials of the Forest & Wildlife Department.
The operation followed information received by PFA on August 9 regarding the alleged illegal sale, possession and confinement of protected birds and animals at pet shops in the market.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said during the raid, teams found a large number of birds and animals confined in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions.
“Apart from the 431 protected or scheduled birds, 432 other birds and animals were rescued: 148 Budgerigars, 57 Cockatiels, 96 Lovebirds, 18 Guinea Pigs, nine Grey Squirrels, 41 White Mice, 11 Rabbits and 52 non-protected parakeets and other pet birds,” Singh said.
The protected birds were seized by WWF, while the animals and birds rescued on account of alleged cruelty and improper conditions were taken into appropriate care by the PFA as per law.
Police identified five residents of Kabootar Market in connection with the case; they have been bound down and a case has been lodged.
They were questioned about the source, procurement, transportation and sale of the recovered birds and animals.
Investigators are also attempting to trace the wider supply chain and identify possible suppliers, transporters, distributors and other establishments allegedly connected with the illegal wildlife trade.
No previous criminal involvement of the five has been reported or verified so far, police said.
Ring-necked parakeets or Indian ringnecks, Plum-headed Parakeets, Alexandrine Parakeets, and Muniya birds are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their capture, sale or possession a punishable offence, carrying a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, a jail term of up to three years, or both.
A research has shown that for tiny passerines or miniature perching birds like these, mortality rate is high even before they are put on sale or traded. The 2025 study published in International Journal of Fauna and Biological Studies said “mortality in consignments could be substantial, particularly for small passerines moved in bulk”.
Last year, a report by Delhi University’s Animal Law Cell, reported then by The Indian Express had highlighted recurring violation patterns from pet shops across Delhi. These infractions varied from the public sale of unweaned puppies to exotic reptiles and birds confined in cramped, dirty cages lacking veterinary medical care or any consideration for their species-specific requirements. The research had also flagged that a “large and rapidly expanding unregulated online trade” has been operating within Delhi.
The proliferation of irregular and often cruel pet trade in Delhi, as highlighted in the survey, stemmed from a mix of regulatory gaps, weak enforcement, and market demand.
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