431 protected birds among 863 species seized from 5 pet shops near Delhi’s Jama Masjid

The birds were seized from five shops in Kabootar Market.

As many as 863 birds and animals were rescued from five pet shops in Kabootar Market near Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Wednesday, including 431 protected or scheduled species.

The rescued protected birds included 183 Ring-necked Parakeets, 72 Plum-headed Parakeets, 63 Alexandrine Parakeets and 113 Muniya birds, police said.

The raid was conducted by the Central District Police along with People For Animals (PFA), World Wide Animal and officials of the Forest & Wildlife Department.

The operation followed information received by PFA on August 9 regarding the alleged illegal sale, possession and confinement of protected birds and animals at pet shops in the market.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said during the raid, teams found a large number of birds and animals confined in overcrowded and unhygienic conditions.