43-year-old Delhi man guns down wife, brothers-in-law in Shakurpur

A 43-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and brothers-in-law after a fight with them at his home in Northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur late Sunday, the police have said. According to the police, the accused, Hitendra, fired multiple shots at the victims after they objected to his drinking habits.

Sources said the man was under the influence of alcohol when he picked up his licensed revolver and fired at his wife Seema, 39, and her brothers Surendra, 36, and Vijay, 33. Vijay’s wife, Babita, who was also inside the house sustained a bullet injury on her leg.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest) said, “We received a call around 11.25 pm about the firing from locals. We reached the spot and found four persons injured at a house. They all had bullet injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.”

At the hospital, Seema and her brothers Surendra and Vijay succumbed to the injuries. Babita is undergoing treatment. “We conducted an inquiry and found that Hitendra got into a fight with his wife and in-laws that night. The in-laws had come to meet him but he fired at him, their wife and his wife,” said the DCP.

Officials added said Seema’s family had come to talk to Hitendra about their marital dispute. Hitendra has been arrested and his revolver has been seized, they added.