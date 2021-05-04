4,200 Delhi Police personnel test positive and 25 die in last 55 days

In the one year until March 10, around 7,724 police personnel had tested positive and 34 had died.

As many as 4,245 personnel of Delhi Police have tested positive and 25 have died due to Covid in the last 55 days — since March 11. In total, 73,902 police personnel have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 63,510 have received both doses. At 441, the maximum number of cases have been reported from the Police Control Room (PCR) unit, while 343 cases have been reported from the security unit and 242 from the traffic unit, The Indian Express has learnt.

An officer told The Indian Express that in the one year until March 10, around 7,724 police personnel had tested positive and 34 had died. “In the Cowin app, a total of 80,276 police personnel have registered themselves,” a senior Special CP-rank officer said.

The PCR unit has the maximum number of police personnel — around 8,000 — who are first responders to any distress calls. While giving a break-up of the security unit, where 343 cases have been reported, the officer said around 145 cases were reported from personnel posted at the L-G’s house, CM’s house, Vidhan Sabha, and PSOs posted with protected persons. From the Prime Minister’s security wing, 65 cases have been reported.

Sharing district-wise details, the officer said, “The maximum number of cases (199) were reported from North-West, 157 from Rohini district, 150 from Shahdara, 139 from Central, and 138 from Outer-North district. The lowest number of cases (98) were reported from the South-East district, 107 from South, and 117 cases from the East district.”

Apart from the districts, 163 cases were reported from the training school, 109 cases from the Crime Branch, 102 cases from the Special Cell, and 57 cases from the security unit of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, police said.

In the last four weeks, a special CP-rank officer, three JCPs and six district DCPs have tested positive for Covid-19. “Over 100 police personnel posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters have tested positive,” an officer said.

In several meetings, police chief S N Shrivastava has emphasised that every police colony and building has to be sanitised. Recently, Shrivastava held a meeting with senior officers on the Covid-19 strategy and raised concerns about the rising cases among police personnel. “He has asked all senior officials to be more careful as they have to lead their teams during this crisis,” the officer said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal had said, “Delhi Police is a highly welfare oriented force and takes care of its personnel in the best possible manner… Apart from helping to get hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, we have constructed two fully functional Covid care centres in Shahdara and Rohini. We have decided to open care centres in view of the freshly rising incidents of Covid infection among Delhi Police personnel, who are frontline warriors in the battle against coronavirus.”